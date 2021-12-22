Family confirms Ken Jones died in fire

The family of the late Ken Jones of Malahide has confirmed that he died in an early-morning house fire on Nova Scotia Line in Malahide Monday, Dec. 20.

Granddaughter Kariesha Blackwood of Aylmer told the Express that her grandmother Linda only escaped by climbing out a window and down an adjacent tree.

Ken and Linda’s grandson Robert, who resided there as well and helped them farm their land, wasn’t home at the time, Kariesha noted.

She’s launched an online fundraiser with the goal of raising $7,000 to help her grandmother and her brother with basic necessities, such as clothing and groceries, as well as replacing two sets of car keys destroyed by flames.

They’ll also need household appliances and possibly other items, she said. “They lost everything.”

She wasn’t sure if the couple had been insured against fire loss. That and other details were being checked into.

Kariesha said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. Emergency services have not yet confirmed the death of Mr. Jones, but the family was certain.

Her grandmother and brother had found shelter with relatives, Kariesha said. Linda was still recovering from the shock from the events of the fire, so some decisions would have to wait for now.

Ken, Kariesha stated, was a farmer. “It’s all he did. Always working on something. He never liked to sit around much.”

Linda had worked at the Ontario Police College, but had always helped out on the farm as well, as had Robert.

Ken was “very outgoing and stubborn,” his granddaughter recalled fondly. “He liked things to go his own way,” but he also had a great sense of humour.

Robert was going to the farm each day, continuing to harvest corn and soyabeans from their fields with her help, she said.