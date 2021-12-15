Keep current vaccine appointments-SWPH

Southwestern Public Health, in response to an announcement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford Wednesday, Dec. 15, that the eligibility for a third round of COVID-19 vaccination shots would widen radically as of Monday, Dec. 20, is appealing to anyone 50 or older to keep existing appointments for immunizations if they’ve already made them.

As of now, anyone 50 or older can book a third shot if it’s been at least six months since their second vaccination.

But as of Monday, Premier Ford said, anyone 18 or older could do so, if it’s been at least three months since their second shot.

SWPH posted, “If you are 50-plus and have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination booster scheduled for 168-plus days after your second dose, please do not cancel your appointment with a goal of securing an earlier appointment. Our clinics are nearly fully booked. Please keep your appointment unless we announce that we have been able to increase the capacity at our mass immunization clinics.

“If you are 18 or older and looking to book an appointment for your booster dose, please hold until we release further information.”