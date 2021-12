Aylmer Mayor Mary French was appointed as the Warden of Elgin for the next year after an election held by county councillors on Tuesday night, Dec. 7.

She defeated two rivals for the office, the incumbent Warden, Deputy Mayor Tom Marks of Central Elgin, and Mayor Bob Purcell of Dutton Dunwich, in two rounds of secret ballots.

