New Southwestern cases dip to 13 Dec. 1

Southwestern Public Health reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, Dec. 1, down from 27 the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit also dropped, to 170 Wednesday from 204 on Tuesday.

However, the positivity rate, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back as positive for the virus, edged up to 5.9 percent as of Nov. 21, an increase from 5.4 percent a week earlier.

Local ongoing cases include 46 in St. Thomas and area, 21 in Aylmer and area, 10 in Bayham, two in Central Elgin, two in Malahide and one in West Elgin.

The ongoing case rate for the Southwestern area stands at 80.4 per 100,000 of population, down from 96.5 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 780 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, up from 687 on Tuesday.