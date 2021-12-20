One person escapes Nova Scotia Line fire

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Norm Kelso reported Monday morning, Dec. 20, that one person had escaped a fire that fully-engulfed a home on Nova Scotia Line between Springwater and Sawmill roads, but a search was being made for others who might have been home at the time.

OPP and Malahide Fire responded to the fire at 1:26 a.m. Monday, Const. Kelso said. Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office investigators were trying who else might have been home.

Nova Scotia Line remains closed between Springfield Road and Sawmill Road for an investigation.