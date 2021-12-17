Ontario records over 3,000 new cases in one day

A total of 3,124 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 17, the highest that number has been since May.

The number of new cases the previous day had been 2,421.

Southwestern Public Health on Friday reported 36 new confirmed cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, down from 46 Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit increased to 234 Friday from 208 Thursday.

The rate of ongoing confirmed cases in the Southwestern area rose to 110.6 per 100,000 of population on Friday, up from 98.3 on Thursday.

Local cases include 66 in St. Thomas and area, 19 in Aylmer and area, 10 in Central Elgin, eight each in Dutton Dunwich and Malahide, five in Bayham, three in Southwold and two in West Elgin.

Currently, 11 Southwestern residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, seven of them in intensive care units.