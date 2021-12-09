Public health doctors urge limiting indoor gatherings, working from home

The medical officers of health for Southwestern Public Health, Middlesex-London Health Unit and Huron-Perth Public Health issued joint, strongly-worded recommendations on Thursday, Dec. 9, urging restricting any indoor holiday gatherings to no more than 10 participants and only including those who are double-vaccinated, as well as working from home, if possible, in response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers.

They didn’t make those formal orders, explaining that enforcing activities within private homes was difficult.

However, they did call on everyone to wear a face mask when indoors in public places, to wash hands frequently and to take other steps, including limiting contacts with others as much as possible to reduce the rate of transmission of the virus.

Most of the new cases they were seeing were coming from indoor, informal social gatherings in homes, not in public places such as restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

