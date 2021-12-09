Southwestern records 30 new COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, Dec. 9, up from 20 on Wednesday.

Despite that, the number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit remains at 199.

Ten Southwestern-area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of them in intensive care units.

An outbreak at Carresant Care Bonnie Place long-term care home in St. Thomas has grown again, to eight residents and eight staff members on Thursday, up from five residents and seven staff members on Tuesday.

Local cases include 58 in St. Thomas and area, 26 in Aylmer and area, six in Malahide, four in Bayham, three in Central Elgin and one in Dutton Dunwich.

The rate of ongoing cases in the Southwestern region stands at 94.1 per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 1,290 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, up from 1,009 on Wednesday.