Stranded man rescued from Port Bruce pier-updated

A member of Malahide Fire Service’s technical rescue team, left, and a man who had been stranded at the end of the Port Bruce pier were pulled back to safety by fellow firefighters and Ontario Provincial Police officers on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11., and he was turned over to Elgin County paramedics.

Malahide Fire Chief Jeff Spoor said the man had made his way to the end of the pier, but then was trapped by enormous waves. “We set up ropes and rigging in order to safely send one of our firefighters out with a “Marsars’ rescue sling. The firefighter made his way to the end of the pier and we were able to make a successful rescue.”

He noted that Imperial Road between Jamestown Line and Port Bruce had been closed at the time because of downed trees and hydro lines, but firefighters from Malahide’s South Station managed to make their way through.

He reminded everyone to stay clear of shorelines and moving water at times like this, due to high water levels and winds. (AE/Rob Perry)