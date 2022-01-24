Defrauded for $141,000 in Bitcoin scam

An Aylmer man, 60, was defrauded of $141,000 over seven months in a scam involving the online “crypto currency” Bitcoin, town Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported on Monday, Jan. 24.

Between January and July of 2021, the man set up an account through the purported “SPX Markets” online investment company.

Over the course of seven months, he invested about $141,000, but became suspicious after two men kept pressuring him online to put even more money into the scheme.

In December, Chief Horvat said, the man learned the investment was a scam, which he reported to police. The address used for the man’s initial payment was traced to Europe, and the investigation was ongoing.

