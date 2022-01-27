Elgin man latest COVID-19 fatality

Southwestern Public Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 27, that an Elgin man in his 70s had become the 137h COVID-19 related fatality in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The health unit also reported that 85 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed Thursday, up from 54 Wednesday. The number of ongoing cases being tracked by SWPH also increased, to 732 from 711.

Local ongoing cases include 199 in St. Thomas and area, 51 in Aylmer and Malahide, 23 in West Elgin, 20 in Central Elgin, 19 in Dutton Dunwich, 11 in Bayham, four in Malahide and three in Southwold.