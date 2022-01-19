Lots of openings at police college vaccination clinic Friday, Jan. 21

Southwestern Public Health is urging parents and children, teachers and other school staff and childcare workers to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held at the Ontario Police College on Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Several hundred appointments were still open there, Jaime Fletcher, who manages the health unit’s vaccination program, said Wednesday, Jan. 19. Anyone in those groups could make an appointment by calling SWPH or through www.covidvaccineLM.ca.

Now that children were back in school, vaccinating all those 5 and up was particularly important, she said. Immunization helped protect a youngster from the worst effects COVID-19, and as well, critically, members of their families, such as the elderly, who were particularly vulnerable to potentially dire consequences from catching the virus.

The number of appointments would be reviewed Thursday, with the possibility the police college clinic would be opened to others including walk-ins, she said. Those belonging to the groups being targeted should sign up immediately to ensure they got a vaccination.

If the clinic was opened up, the health unit would do its best to streamline the reception process so those participating could get in and out as soon as possible, she added.

Police college changes

In other news, the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General announced that the return of the next classes of police recruits to the college, scheduled for Jan. 12, would be deferred until Feb. 7.

That decision was based on how contagious the Omicron variants of COVID-19 was, the ministry stated.

The delivery of the Basic Constable Training courses would also be modified, with students participating in online classes from Feb. 7 to March 4.

They are to return to the college in person for practical skills training from March 9 to May 6.