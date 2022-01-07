MPP Jeff Yurek resigning his seat at end of February

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek announced Friday, Jan. 7, that he would not be seeking re-election this year and would resign from his seat in the provincial Legislature at the end of February.

“When I entered politics over 10 years ago, I made three promises to myself: represent the people of Elgin-Middlesex-London to my fullest ability, remain authentic and true to my values and beliefs, and recognize when it is the right time to step down.

“Today, I announce that my time in public life has run its course. I believe it time for the voters of EML to select a new voice to represent their interests at Queen’s Park.

“I will not be seeking reelection in June of this year as your Member of Provincial Parliament, and will be resigning from my seat at the end of February.”

More information as it becomes available.