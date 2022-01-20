Outbreak ends at STEGH

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital announced Thursday, Jan. 20, that a COVID-19 outbreak on its fifth floor acute medicine had been declared over.

In a statement, STEGH said that the outbreak was declared after three patients on the unit tested positive for the virus on Jan. 7. The hospital had immediately implemented additional measures to try to stem the transmission of the virus, including enhanced cleaning.

This was the first outbreak of the virus at STEGH since the pandemic began. According to Southwestern Public Health reports, that outbreak grew to include five patients and three staff members.

“There are no words to appropriately express my gratitude to our teams for their sacrifice over the last 22 months,” hospital President Karen Davies said.