Pop-up clinics in Bayham next two Thursdays

Southwestern Public Health on Tuesday, Jan. 4, announced two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming to Bayham over the next two Thursdays.

The clinics will offer Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children 5 through 11, adult Pfizer doses for those 12 through 29 years old and Morderna vaccine for those 30 and older.

The first will be on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Burwell fire station, and the second for the same hours on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Straffordville Community Centre.

Walk-in patients will be welcomed at both.