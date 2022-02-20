A win and a loss for BAD U18B team

Ella Farquhar of host BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Girls Under 18 B hockey team jostled the puck away from a St. Thomas player during a game at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday night, Feb. 18. The BAD squad lost that game 3-4, with goals from Sarah Parsons assisted by Farquhar and Jenna Huctwith, Sarah Parsons assisted by Huctwith, and Faith Farquhar assisted by Sarah Parsons and Reese Robichaud. However, the team came back to blank host St. Thomas 5-0 in a return match on Saturday night, Feb. 19. For more pictures, see the Feb. 23 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)