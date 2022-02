Mason Mathews of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 13 Rep team backed teammate Korbin Walcarius as he chased a flying puck down the ice during a playoff game against Caledonia at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday night, Feb. 11. Aylmer, in a round-robin playoff, will take on Ingersoll in an away game Thursday, Feb. 17, and return home to EECC Friday night, Feb. 18, to play Hagersville. (AE/Rob Perry)