Makenna Brown of host BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Girls Under 15 BB team rushed the puck down the ice during a game against Woodstock at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday night, Feb. 18. The game was a duel between two goalies, and ended in a 0-0 tie. BAD’s Jordyn Taylor earned the shutout for her team. (AE/Rob Perry)