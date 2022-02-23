CCCA cancels Maple Syrup Festival

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority on Wednesday, Feb. 23, formally announced the cancellation of its annual Springwater Maple Syrup Festival for 2022.

In a statement, the authority said that faced with uncertainties around COVID-19 and logistical issues, both the festival and the usual accompanying maple syrup sales would not be offered this year.

The festival has been CCCA’s longest-running and biggest fundraiser for over 45 years, the authority added, and it looked forward to resuming the event in 2023.