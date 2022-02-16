CCCA, KCCA issue flood watches

Both Catfish Creek Conservation Authority and Kettle Creek Conservation Authority on Wednesday, Feb. 16, issued flood “watches” for their watersheds, with unseasonably warm temperatures and rain expected to fall soon.

They had released flood advisories on Tuesday.

The latest word from Water Management Technician Peter Dragunas at CCCA stated:

“This Flood Watch is to notify Catfish Creek Conservation Authority member municipalities, emergency services staff and individual landowners that due to the weather forecast and existing snow conditions the water level conditions will increase. This is an assessment that a high probability exists for flooding of low-lying flood prone areas within the watershed.”

He continued, “The adverse weather conditions, coupled with the deteriorating ice situation on the Catfish Creek and its tributaries, indicates that potentially hazardous circumstances exist. Primary concerns are increasing water levels, intensifying water flows and obstructions to riverine ice transport.

“High water flows result in unsafe channel bank conditions and other unpredictable dangers around waterways, adjacent fields and parkland, urban storm drains, small streams, creeks, or other hazardous areas.”

KCCA Water Conservation Supervisor Jennifer Dow said her warning was for low-lying areas of Port Stanley and St. Thomas.

“A low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie starting today and continuing into Thursday evening, bringing with it a messy mix of wintry precipitation to the area. Forecasted total accumulation has increased and may be in the range of 25-50mm or more.

“At this time, the track of the low-pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

“Kettle Creek in Port Stanley is still under extensive ice cover. The timing and extent of flooding will depend on the amount of rain we receive tonight and tomorrow and how the ice breaks up in Port Stanley. Residents are advised to monitor local conditions and take appropriate precautions.”