Equipment fire at Terrace Lodge long-term care home, no one hurt

Elgin County, in a statement on Thursday night, Feb. 17, reported that a fire involving construction equipment at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide, just east of Aylmer, had been extinguished with no injuries to residents or staff.

Residents of the lower north wing were relocated within Terrace Lodge as a precaution when the fire broke out at 5:30 p.m., and were able to return to their rooms an hour later.

The home is currently being expanded and renovated, and the fire was at a site outside Terrace Lodge. Damage was limited to the equipment, and the redevelopment site itself was not affected.

Elgin Warden Mary French, mayor of Aylmer, praised Malahide firefighters, along with Ontario Provincial Police and county paramedics, for their quick response, as well as Aylmer Fire Department, which was standing by in case help was needed.

She also thanked staff at the home who “calmly and confidently handled this matter.”