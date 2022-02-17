Extreme flooding in Port Bruce

A home on tall stilts at North Erie Marina in Port Bruce was only a foot or two from the water as Catfish Creek flooded on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17. Longtime residents observed the water was as high as the benchmark flooding in 1984. Malahide firefighters were using an inflatable boat to evacuate some residents from flooded homes, and much of the hamlet was inaccessible due to feet of water on some roads. A temporary shelter has been established at Sommerfeld Church in Mount Salem by Malahide Township for anyone displaced by the flooding. (AE/Rob Perry)