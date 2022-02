Equipment from Laemers Excavating, including a long-arm backhoe, a loader and two dump trucks, were busy late Thursday morning, Feb. 17, breaking up ice at the mouth of Port Bruce harbour. Large chunks of ice also came out, and were hauled to a municipal parking lot nearby for storage. Unseasonably warm temperatures Wednesday and Thursday melted snow, which combined with rainfall, resulting in a heavy influx of water into Catfish Creek. (AE/Rob Perry)