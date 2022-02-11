Three deaths linked to COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health on Friday, Feb. 11, announced three deaths related to COVID-19, including a St. Thomas man in his 30s and two related to an outbreak at Elgin County’s Elgin Manor long-term care home in Southwold, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Their deaths bring to 147 the total number of COVID-related fatalities in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began.

The health unit also reported 24 area residents were hospitalized with the virus, six of them in intensive care units, compared to 20 and five respectively two days earlier.

Across the province, 1,829 Ontarians were in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, 435 of them in ICUs.

Local confirmed ongoing cases include: 152 in St. Thomas, 31 in Aylmer and Malahide, 12 in Central Elgin, six in West Elgin, five in Dutton Dunwich, four in Southwold and three in Bayham.