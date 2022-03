Ed McHugh, left, Corrie Sealey, Bert Bouma and Rodger Milmine played euchre organized by the 50+ Club and held at Colonel Talbot Branch 81, Royal Canadian Legion, in Aylmer on Monday afternoon, March 7. The club holds bridge and euchre games starting at 12:45 p.m. Mondays and bid euchre, also called “Pepper,” on Wednesdays at the same time. (AE/Rob Perry)