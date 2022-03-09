Most mask mandates to be lifted March 21

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Wednesday, March 9, that most provincial mandates requiring the wearing of face masks would be dropped on Monday, March 21.

In a statement, he said, “With the peak of Omicron behind us, Ontario has been able to cautiously and gradually move through its reopening milestones.

“The majority of public health and workplace safety measures have now been lifted, and key public health indicators continue to improve or remain stable. As we continue on this path, we are able to take a more balanced and long-term approach to Ontario’s pandemic response.

“With continued improvement in trends, Ontario will remove the mandatory masking requirement for most settings on March 21, with the exception of select settings such as public transit, health care settings, long-term care homes and congregate care settings.

“As a society, we must remain kind, considerate and respectful toward those who continue wearing a mask. We must also expect indicators, such as cases and hospitalizations, to increase slightly as Ontarians increasingly interact with one another.

“However, thanks to our high vaccination rates and natural immunity, as well as the arrival of antivirals, Ontario has the tools necessary to manage the impact of the virus.”

He added, “While this does not signal that COVID-19 has disappeared or that the pandemic is over, it does mean that we have come to a place where we know what we need to do to manage this virus and to keep each other safe. We need to remain vigilant. We need to stay home when sick. And, most importantly, we need to get vaccinated and boosted.

“Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 and the best protection for the progress we have made.”