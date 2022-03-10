New COVID vaccine coming to Southwestern Public Health

Southwestern Public Health announced Thursday morning, March 10, that it expected a limited shipment of the new “Novavax” COVID-19 vaccine to arrive over the coming weeks.

This was a protein-based vaccine approved in Canada for adults 18 and older, administered in two doses at least 21 days apart from each other. It’s a more traditional style of vaccine, compared to the mRNA vaccines that came out earlier.

SWPH stated it had already started to receive questions from the public about the vaccine, and anyone wanting more information could call the health unit at 1-800-922-0096, extension 9, for information or to be added to a waiting list.

Low German speakers could instead choose extension 1, then the number 2 to leave a message to be called back.