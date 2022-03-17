Paid parking scotched

A proposal to convert two-hour no-charge parking into paid parking in Aylmer’s downtown Sydenham Street parking lots failed to get support at town council on Wednesday, March 16.

No one was even willing at first to move or second a motion to proceed with the proposal from town staff to put an additional $36,000 into this year’s budget to pay for three parking payment kiosks for the two lots.

Clerk Josh Brick said without a mover or seconder, the motion was considered to have “failed.”

Administrator Andy Grozelle then asked for a motion to receive the report, without further action, so he could provide a brief update, which he got.

