St. Thomas man in his 60s dies with COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health announced on Monday, March 14, that a St. Thomas man in his 60s had become the most recent resident of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford to die with COVID-19.

His was the 152nd such death in the SWPH region since the pandemic because two years ago.

The health unit also reported that 61 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous three days, compared to a two-day total of 43 on Friday.

Southwestern was tracking 221 confirmed ongoing cases of the virus, down from 231 Friday.

Five area residents were hospitalized as of Monday with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

Local ongoing confirmed cases include 57 in St. Thomas and area, 16 in Aylmer and Malahide, eight in Central Elgin, five in Bayham, four each in Dutton Dunwich and West Elgin and one in Southwold.