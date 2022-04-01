Aylmer U13 team bests Muskoka 4-2

Keegan Russell of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 13 Rep team lobbed a puck to a teammate during a “Ref Finale” tournament game, against Muskoka, held at East Elgin Community Complex Thursday, March 31. Aylmer, trailing 1-2 at the start of the third period, came back for a 4-2 victory. The tournament, for age divisions from Under 9 through Under 18, continues until Sunday, April 3. The Aylmer U13 squad plays again against Thorold on Friday at 12:15 p.m. and then against Georgian Shores on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Finals will be held on Sunday. (AE/Rob Perry)