Liam Maynard, at the very start of a game, took a snapshot at an opposing player trying to grab a ball during a dodgeball tournament after classes at Davenport Public School in Aylmer on Wednesday, April 13. About 80 Grade 5 and 6 pupils participated in the event, raising $609 for the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Relief Program in the process. More pictures will be in the April 20 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)