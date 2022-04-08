Elgin, municipalities lift state of emergency

A “state of emergency” declared by Elgin County and its seven municipalities in March of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were rescinded as of Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m.

In a statement, the county said the Ontario government had first declared as state of emergency on March 17, 2020, under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act.

That was followed by the county, Aylmer, Malahide, Bayham, Central Elgin, Southwold, Dutton Dunwich and West Elgin doing the same.

The state of emergency allowed the province to implement and enforce emergency orders to protect the health and safety of Ontarians, the county stated, but recent improvement in the pandemic situation had led to most such orders being lifted.