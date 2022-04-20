Masks “required” in TVDSB schools

Thames Valley District School Board trustees voted 7-5 Tuesday night, April 19, to require students, staff and visitors in all schools to wear face masks, even though that rule will not legally enforceable.

The vote came after a two-hour special meeting of the board. The vote was split along city-county lines, with five trustees from Elgin, Middlesex and Oxford voting against the requirement, and six London trustees and the trustee representing Indigenous communities supporting it. (Oxford Trustee Barb Yeoman was absent from the meeting.)

Supporters said they hoped the new directive, even if not enforceable, would convince more children to wear face masks while at school.

More details in the April 27 edition of The Aylmer Express.