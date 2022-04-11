St. Thomas man in his 80s latest COVID death

Southwestern Public Health announced Monday morning, April 11, that a St. Thomas man in his 80s had become the 157th resident to die with COVID-19 in St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford since the pandemic began two years ago.

SWPH also reported 139 new cases of the virus had been confirmed over the weekend, or an average of almost 45 a day. That compares to 128 new cases announced on Friday from the previous two days, or an average of 64 a day.

Seven residents of the Southwestern region were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, but none were in intensive care units.

Across the province Monday, 1,090 Ontarians were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 184 of them in ICUs.

The health unit is also monitoring several outbreaks in long-term care and nursing homes, but that no longer includes Aylmer Retirement Residence.

The health unit on Monday was tracking 432 ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region, up from 423 Friday.

Local ongoing confirmed cases include St. Thomas and area with 119, Aylmer and Malahide with 18, Central Elgin and Dutton Dunwich with 17 each, Bayham and West Elgin with five each and Southwold with one.