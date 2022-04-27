Three more COVID-19 deaths

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, April 27, reported three deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began to 161.

The dead included an Elgin man in his 80s and two female residents of Woodingford London long-term care home in Ingersoll, which is experiencing an outbreak, one in her 90s and the other in her 50s.

As of Wednesday, 11 residents of the Southwestern region were hospitalized with COVID-19, but only one was in an intensive care unit.

The health unit also reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing since Monday or an average of 27 a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by SWPH stood at 368, down from 396 on Monday.

Local ongoing confirmed cases include 110 in St. Thomas and area, 17 in Aylmer and Malahide, 14 in Central Elgin, eight in Southwold, six each in Bayham and West Elgin and four in Dutton Dunwich.