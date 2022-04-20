Two Oxford COVID-19 deaths

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, April 20, announced the COVID-19 related deaths of an Oxford man in his 70s and an Oxford woman over 100 years old.

The man’s death was related to an outbreak at Woodingford Lodge long-term care home in Ingersoll.

The two fatalities bring to 158 the number of Oxford, Elgin and St. Thomas residents who have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began two years ago.

The health unit also reported that 315 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by testing over the last week, or an average of 45 a day.

The health unit is tracking 428 ongoing cases, including 135 in St. Thomas and area, 25 in Aylmer and Malahide, 14 in Central Elgin, six in West Elkin, four in Southwold, three in Dutton Dunwich and one in Bayham.

Currently, five residents of the Southwestern area are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.