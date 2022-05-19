EESS girls, boys make Southeast soccer finals-revised

Both East Elgin Secondary School boys and girls soccer team won Thames Valley Southeast “AA” semifinals in Tillsonburg on Thursday morning, May 19, to advance to finals on Friday, May 20.

While some details are still lacking, the girls are to play at Dorchester’s “Field of Dreams Park” at 11 a.m., and the boys at a site to be determined at 1 p.m.

The girls squeaked by Woodstock Collegiate Institute 5-4 Thursday to advance to the final, while the boys blanked WCI 4-0.

More details as they become available.