Jamie Stahlbaum of host East Elgin Secondary School, with a Glencoe player EESS teammate Mya Farr nearby, fired a shot toward the Glencoe District High School net during a Thames Valley Southeast girls soccer game at 1Password Park in St. Thomas on Wednesday, May 4. East Elgin took the win, 4-0. Look for more pictures in the May 11 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)