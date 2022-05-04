Oxford man in his 90s latest COVID victim

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, May 4, announced that an Oxford man in his 90s had died with COVID-19.

That’s the 162nd death attributed to the virus in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The health unit also reported that 52 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in its region since Monday, an average of 26 a day, compared to an average just under 28 a day over the weekend.

SWPH is currently tracking 342 ongoing confirmed cases, down from 375 on Monday. Seven residents of the Southwestern region are hospitalized with COVID-19, but none are in intensive care units.

Local ongoing cases include 94 in St. Thomas and area, 27 in Central Elgin, 16 in Aylmer and Malahide, four in West Elgin and three each in Bayham and Dutton Dunwich.