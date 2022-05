Cooks Bob Cresswell, left, and Steve Hume watched as Aylmer Shrine Club President Mike Kelley fried chicken wings to serve at a dinner and elimination draw put on by Shriners at Columbus Club in Aylmer on Friday night, April 29. The stag event was attended by about 200 men, and raised an estimated $5,000 for Shriner Hospitals. (AE/Rob Perry)