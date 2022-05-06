Two COVID deaths in Oxford

Southwestern Public Health announced on Friday, May 6, that two residents of Oxford County had died as a result of COVID-19.

One was a man in his 40s, and the other a woman in her 70s who was a resident at Woodstock’s Victoria Manor long-term care home, which is experiencing an outbreak involving 10 residents and two staff members.

The two deaths brings the total in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 164.

The health unit also reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in its area over the previous two days, or an average of 26 a day, compared to 52 new cases reported over two days on Wednesday, or an average of 26 a day.

The health unit is monitoring 355 ongoing cases of COVID-19 in its region, up from 342 Wednesday, including 96 in St. Thomas and area, 30 in Central Elgin, 16 in Aylmer and Malahide, four each in Dutton Dunwich and West Eglin and three in Bayham.

As of Friday, seven Southwestern residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.