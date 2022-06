A great horned owl comes in for a landing, lured by a meat snack, on a protective glove worn by James Cowan of the Canadian Raptor Conservancy situated near Vittoria. He was putting on an educational raptor show at the annual EdisonFest in Memorial Park in Vienna Saturday, June 4. Organizers said the cool, sunny weather was perfect for the event, and helped attract a large crowd. (AE/Rob Perry)