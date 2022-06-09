Masking requirement continues at STEGH

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital announced on Thursday, June 9, that it would continue to require face masks to be worn “for the foreseeable future,” even after the Ontario government drops such restrictions as of Saturday, June 11.

“Vulnerable populations continue to be at heightened risk of COVID-19 infections and other acute respiratory illnesses,” the hospital stated. “STEGH is committed to doing everything possible to keep patients and staff safe.”

Similar steps were being taken by hospitals elsewhere in Southwestern Ontario, STEGH noted.

“Anyone entering the hospital must follow screening, hand washing, and masking processes. For those unable to follow these practices, accommodations may be considered.”