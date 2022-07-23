Missing woman found dead in Port Burwell

Cindy Stolk, 54, of Vienna, reported missing at a marina on Bridge Street in Port Burwell on Friday, July 22, was found dead in Big Otter Creek nearby at 6:47 p.m., Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported.

OPP Western Regional Media Relations Coordinator Derek Rogers stated the Ms. Stolk had last been seen by others at about 2 p.m. Friday, and was reported missing at about 6 p.m.

OPP, Bayham firefighters and Elgin paramedics responded, and firefighters found her in the water. Attempts to resuscitate Ms. Stolk failed, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Mr. Rogers said that a post-mortem would be conducted at a London hospital, and thee case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Elgin OPP.