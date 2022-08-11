Boat found, boater still missing

A search continues for a missing boater who left Port Burwell harbour Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, and failed to return as expected that night, but his boat has been found.

Constable Ed Sanchuk on behalf of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police said the boat, a 21-foot Striper, was found on the shoreline in Madison, Ohio, on Thursday. It was boarded by the United States Coast Guard, but no one was found inside.

A search by air and sea continues for the missing man.

More information as it becomes available.