Elgin County raises Pride flag

County councillors and staff, as well as members of the public, gathered at the Elgin Heritage Centre on Sunset Road on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for the raising of a flag to salute Pride Week locally from Monday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 14. Martin Withenshaw of the Rainbow Optimist Club of Southwestern Ontario said when he was growing up, no such celebrations were held, and as a youth, “I fled screaming from St. Thomas,” but the proclamation showed he and others represented by the Pride flag were now supported by the community. (AE/Rob Perry)