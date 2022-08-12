Missing boater Jack Glaves found dead in Lake Erie

Ontario Provincial Police boats and divers recovered the body of Jack Glaves, 58, of Tillsonburg from Lake Erie on Friday, Aug. 14 just before 7 p.m.

Constable Ed Sanchuk, on behalf of Elgin OPP, said the body was found seven miles south of Port Bruce.

Mr. Glaves was declared missing after he and his boat failed to return to Big Otter Marina in Port Burwell as expected on Tuesday night, Aug. 9.

His 21-foot Striper boat was found empty on the Ohio shoreline on Thursday morning, Aug. 11.

Const. Sanchuk, on behalf of Elgin OPP Commander Inspector Mark Loucas, thanked other emergency services for their efforts to help find Mr. Glaves, and the many civilian boaters who assisted with the search.