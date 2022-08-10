Searching for missing boater

A search has been mounted for a man in a 21-foot boat who didn’t return to Big Otter Marina in Port Burwell as expected Tuesday night, Aug. 9,

Constable Ed Sanchuk on behalf of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police said OPP were notified about the missing boater by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton on Tuesday at 11:38 p.m.

The man left the marina at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and had been expected to return before nightfall.

Members of the JRCC, Canadian Coast Guard, USA Coast Guard, Bayham Fire and Emergency Services, Elgin County paramedics, an OPP helicopter and four OPP boats searched for the man through the night and into the next morning, along.

The missing boat is described as a white 21-foot Striper with a black canopy.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact OPP.

Big Otter Marina had on Tuesday morning issued a public alert asking boaters to keep an eye out for the missing man.

More information as it becomes available.