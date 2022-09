Jack Cronk of Aylmer Spitfires went through a Woodstock Navy player, chasing puck after a face-off in a Professional Junior Hockey League exhibition game at East Elgin Community Complex on Sunday, Sept. 11. Woodstock took the win, 5-1. Spitfires, in their season home-opener on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:45 p.m. at EECC, will host Dorchester. (AE/Rob Perry)