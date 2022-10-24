BAYHAM VOTES – Ketchabaw re-elected as mayor (Unofficial)

As of Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:15 a.m., The Municipality of Bayham had posted the following unofficial municipal election results (with 11/12 polls reporting):

MAYOR

Ketchabaw, Ed – 810

Culford, Jon – 501

WARD 1 COUNCILLOR

Emerson, Tim – 286

Wade, Barry – 104

Donnell, Valerie – 84

WARD 2 COUNCILLOR

Froese, Dan – 313

Gunstone, Mike – 124

WARD 3 COUNCILLOR

Chilott, Susan – 266

Thibodeau, Jodi – 96

Deputy Mayor Rainey Weisler was acclaimed.