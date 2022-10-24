BAYHAM VOTES – Ketchabaw re-elected as mayor (Unofficial)
As of Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:15 a.m., The Municipality of Bayham had posted the following unofficial municipal election results (with 11/12 polls reporting):
MAYOR
Ketchabaw, Ed – 810
Culford, Jon – 501
WARD 1 COUNCILLOR
Emerson, Tim – 286
Wade, Barry – 104
Donnell, Valerie – 84
WARD 2 COUNCILLOR
Froese, Dan – 313
Gunstone, Mike – 124
WARD 3 COUNCILLOR
Chilott, Susan – 266
Thibodeau, Jodi – 96
Deputy Mayor Rainey Weisler was acclaimed.
More in the Oct. 26 edition.